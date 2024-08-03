TD Securities Lowers Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$44.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.64.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$33.38 and a 52-week high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

