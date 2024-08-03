TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$56.73.

TRP opened at C$59.29 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$44.70 and a 1-year high of C$59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The company has a market cap of C$61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.95.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

