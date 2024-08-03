Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,992. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.