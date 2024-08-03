Swedbank AB Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14,873.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $147.35. 1,210,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $148.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

