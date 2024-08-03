Swedbank AB Takes $9.49 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,534. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

