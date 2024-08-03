Swedbank AB Takes $32.03 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 404,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,031,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.39% of Robert Half as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

