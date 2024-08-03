Swedbank AB Takes $26.22 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 16,613.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,040 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verra Mobility by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,427,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,466,000 after buying an additional 351,694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 244.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 928,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $461,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.