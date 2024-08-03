Swedbank AB Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

