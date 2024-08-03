Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.13% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $18,664,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $12,373,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $11,832,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 154,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.98. 1,310,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,432. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.62.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

