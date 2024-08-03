Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,252 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.45% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 280,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,243,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,377 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. 353,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,689. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

