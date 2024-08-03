Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,441.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

