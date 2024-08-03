Swedbank AB Makes New $25.27 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $25,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

General Electric Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $160.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.62. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.