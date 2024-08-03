Swedbank AB Invests $9.90 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,691,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888,662. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

