Swedbank AB Invests $8.69 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.6 %

DGX stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

