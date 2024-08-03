Swedbank AB Invests $6.96 Million in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.56% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 1,023,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.