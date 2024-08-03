Swedbank AB Invests $5.52 Million in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 113,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HY shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

