Swedbank AB Invests $34.79 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,788,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andy Weitz sold 8,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Shares of AON stock opened at $330.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

