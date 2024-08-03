Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 159,513 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.14% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,831,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after purchasing an additional 487,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 4.1 %

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,524. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

