Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 1,168,692 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,168,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

NYSE MOS opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

