Swedbank AB Buys New Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 946,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 8.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 466.0% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 138,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 1,996,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.36.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis



Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

