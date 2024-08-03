Swedbank AB Acquires New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,106,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.42% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 150,088 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,455,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,494,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

