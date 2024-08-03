Swedbank AB Acquires New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,998,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $16,394,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $174.46 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $182.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.