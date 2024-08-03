SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

