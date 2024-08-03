SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
