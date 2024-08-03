Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $340,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,823. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $413.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.54 and its 200-day moving average is $389.79.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.