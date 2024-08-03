Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $14,735,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,909.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $160.17 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

