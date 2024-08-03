Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $310,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 369,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

