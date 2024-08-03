Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE BAC traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. 76,711,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,438,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $291.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock worth $2,403,399,367. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

