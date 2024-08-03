Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $602,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.04. 6,832,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,143. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

