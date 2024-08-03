Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,360.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,884,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

