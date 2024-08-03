Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,295 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.46 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.