Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 9,431 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,285,913. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

NYSE PLTR traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 55,908,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,501,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.18, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

