Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 8,508 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,080,065 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.