Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $7.95 on Friday, hitting $276.70. 9,581,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.54 and a 200-day moving average of $273.02. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

