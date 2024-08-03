StockNews.com Upgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

