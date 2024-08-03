Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $85.31 Million

Status (SNT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Status has a total market cap of $85.31 million and $4.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,000.21 or 1.00036265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00062651 BTC.

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,682,625 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,682,625.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0221103 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,122,845.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

