Standex International’s (SXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Standex International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Standex International Stock Down 1.3 %

SXI stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15,740.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $6,089,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.