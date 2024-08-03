Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 181,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,213. The stock has a market cap of $713.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 83.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMP

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.