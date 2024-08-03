Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

STGW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.78.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $7.25.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stagwell by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

