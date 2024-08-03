Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Squarespace Stock Performance

SQSP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 829,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,101. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -881.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $344,266.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,552.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,798,728.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $19,387,341. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

