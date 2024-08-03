SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.60 EPS.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

SPXC traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 555,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,813. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

