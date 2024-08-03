Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. 1,049,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,503. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.