SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,115,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 3,919,419 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

