Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Raised to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Spark New Zealand stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.