Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,196,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

