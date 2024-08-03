Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of SON opened at $51.62 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

