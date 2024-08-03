Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $1,411,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,068,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 341,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,542. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.