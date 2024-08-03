Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $1,411,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,068,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 341,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,542. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
