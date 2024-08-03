Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.65 on Friday, hitting $353.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.68 and a 200-day moving average of $348.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

