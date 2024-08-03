Solchat (CHAT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Solchat has a market cap of $5.13 million and $2.37 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solchat has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solchat token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Solchat

Solchat was first traded on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 0.75854901 USD and is up 9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,073,694.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

