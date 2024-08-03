Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

