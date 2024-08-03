Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.23.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 124,970,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,240,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,129. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Snap by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Snap by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

